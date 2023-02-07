Dry Through Wednesday With Rain Returning Thursday

– Forecast models are not in great agreement with weekend rainfall. If a low pressure develops to our south, rain could linger into the weekend. We will watch the trends.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday: More clouds, but still very warm. Partly sunny skies. Highs near 70.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers moving in through the second half of the day. Highs near 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Most of the rain will be east and south of Charlotte. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Northwest flow will bring scattered snow showers to the high country. Not much, but some of the higher elevations could pick up 1-2”. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny and dry is the forecast for now, but watching trends for possible rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin