Dry Through Wednesday With Rain Returning Thursday

– Forecast models are not in great agreement with weekend rainfall. If a low pressure develops to our south, rain could linger into the weekend. We will watch the trends.
Forecast:
Tonight: Clouds increase overnight. Lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday: More clouds, but still very warm. Partly sunny skies. Highs near 70.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers moving in through the second half of the day. Highs near 70.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Most of the rain will be east and south of Charlotte. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Northwest flow will bring scattered snow showers to the high country. Not much, but some of the higher elevations could pick up 1-2”. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Sunny and dry is the forecast for now, but watching trends for possible rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin