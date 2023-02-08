Snow Probabilities For Charlotte Are Increasing

It has been 379 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely yet, but possible.

An upper level low pressure system will move in from the west this weekend. Upper level low pressures can make for a tricky forecast. Even though surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing in Charlotte, temperatures above the surface could be below freezing. Exactly how far up the surface warm layer is will depend on if we get snow or not.

EPS stands for Ensemble Prediction Systems. This allows us to look beyond just 1 model run. This is the EURO ensemble probabilities of 1'' of #snowfall for Sunday. #ncwx #scwx #mtnwx #snow pic.twitter.com/TpP0PY7TnR — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) February 9, 2023

IF we see snow, this would be a big wet snow. This means with surface temperatures above freezing, there should not be too many problems as snow would have a tough time sticking.

Here is what we know as of Wednesday evening:

Questions Right Now:

Where does the upper level low track?

What is the temperature profile? Does the cold air aloft make it close enough to the surface for rain to turn to snow?

Bottom Line:

Snow making it to Charlotte is still not a slam dunk, but the chance is increasing

Snow totals are too difficult to nail down right now

Accumulations will be higher across the Mountains

Stay with the WCCB Charlotte weather team to keep you updated!