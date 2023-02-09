Healthy Headlines: National Burn Awareness Week

CHARLOTTE, NC — Not all burns come from fire. That is one message from the American Burn Association – this first full week in February, which is National Burn Awareness Week.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Injury Prevention Coordinator Kelly Moriarty will talk about common causes of burn injuries – and how to prevent them.

Watch the full interview below: