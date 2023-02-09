Snow Totals Increase For The Mountains With Flakes Possible In The Piedmont

1/6

It has been 380 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely, but possible.

As of Thursday evening, we can expected a cold rain in Charlotte with the possibility of big wet snowflakes mixing in. Accumulation is not expected at this time, but some snow on the grass is *possible*. Higher snow totals are still expected across the Mountains with 6”+ possible above 5,000′.

Here is what we know as of Thursday evening:

A Tricky Forecast:

This is a tricky forecast. We are forecasting what is called an upper level low. These make their own cold air. Exactly how far the cold air makes it into the mid and lower levels of the atmosphere is the tricky part. Will the warm layer at the surface be shallow or deep? If it is shallow, we see snow. Right now, it is looking like temperatures across most of the Piedmont will be just above freezing around 5,000 feet meaning a big snow is not likely. There are signs that a pocket of colder air at 5,000 feet will develop somewhere. Exactly where that pocket develops is unknown, but would mean snow for some. This forecast very well could change so we will watch it closely!

Bottom Line:

Snow mixing in with a cold rain in Charlotte is possible, but do not count on accumulation

Light accumulation is possible along and around I-40

Snow totals will be highest across the Mountains

IF we see snow, this would be a big wet snow. This means with surface temperatures above freezing, there should not be many problems as snow would have a tough time sticking.

Stay with the WCCB Charlotte weather team to keep you updated!