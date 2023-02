A group of women will make Super Bowl history! For the first time, the flyover before the game will be piloted by an all female team from the

United States Navy. The flyover will celebrate 50 years of women flying in the Navy.

The team will fly the four-aircraft formation over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at the end of the national anthem, according to the Navy.

Get ready to soar with excitement at #SBLVII! ⚓️🏈 🛩️ This year's flyover will be conducted by an all-women crew from the @USNavy, commemorating 50 years of women in Naval aviation. 👏 #NavyFlyover (🎥 via @USNavy) pic.twitter.com/McwEE0jHwK — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2023

They fly over will feature two F/A-18F Super Hornets, a F-35C Lightning II and an EA-18G Growler.