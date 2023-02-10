Rain Becomes Widespread Saturday Evening
Rain continues on Sunday with a brief burst of snow possible
Weather Alerts:
– Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains beginning Saturday evening through Sunday evening
Here is an updated web story on Sunday’s winter weather event
Forecast:
Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: N/NE 5-15.
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers through the first half of the day. Rain becomes widespread in the early evening. Wind: NE 10-20. Highs low to mid 50.
Sunday: Breezy. Wind: NE 10-20 G. 30 mph. Cold rain through the first half of the day with a quick burst of snow possible. Highs near 40.
Monday: A total turn around! Sunshine returns with highs near 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
Have a great evening and a safe weekend!
Kaitlin