Rain Becomes Widespread Saturday Evening

Weather Alerts:

– Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains beginning Saturday evening through Sunday evening

Here is an updated web story on Sunday’s winter weather event

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: N/NE 5-15.

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers through the first half of the day. Rain becomes widespread in the early evening. Wind: NE 10-20. Highs low to mid 50.

Sunday: Breezy. Wind: NE 10-20 G. 30 mph. Cold rain through the first half of the day with a quick burst of snow possible. Highs near 40.

Monday: A total turn around! Sunshine returns with highs near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Have a great evening and a safe weekend!

Kaitlin