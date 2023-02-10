Sheriff’s Office Identifies Man Found Dead Along Road in Fort Mill

1/3 Michael Aaron Ingraham

2/3 Michael Aaron Ingraham

3/3 Michael Aaron Ingraham





FORT MILL, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in York County after a man was found dead on the side of the road.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, a driver noticed the body just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road in Fort Mill. The body was about 20 feet off of the roadway, officials say. They believe the body had been there for a few days.

On Friday, authorities identified the man found as 55-year-old Michael Aaron Ingraham of Endicott, New York. Investigators say he has no known family or acquaintances in York County or the surrounding area.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with any information or leads on Ingraham’s activities since the beginning of January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.