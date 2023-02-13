Mild & Dry Through Midweek

Discussion:

We stay mild and dry through the first half of the week. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of our next weather system. A cold front will move through early Friday which will increase rain chances late Thursday into Friday morning. Cooler temperatures arrive behind the front for the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: More clouds, mild and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: S/SW 5-15. G: 20. Possible PM isolated showers.

Thursday: Isolated showers during the day with rain coverage increasing in the evening. Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: AM showers. PM clearing. Highs in the low 60s.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin