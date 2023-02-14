2 Dead, 1 Injured In Murder-Suicide In South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Two people are dead and another person was hurt in a murder-suicide in Charlotte’s South End late Monday night.

23-year-old Dionyah Thompson and a 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died from gunshots.

The shooting happened Monday around 11:45PM in the block of 100 W. Summit Ave.

The police report shows the suspect shot into a car near the Wooden Robot Brewery. Thompson was in the car when a bullet hit her. She died at the scene. The unidentified 33-year-old man died at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

“I’ve worked a lot of late nights in south end for weddings, and happy times, so I would never really think that something like that would happen in this area of Charlotte,” said Charlotte resident Anayia Connley.

Wooden Robot Brewery canceled its previously planned Valentine’s Day event out of respect for the victims and their families. The wrote on on social media they were closed at the time of the shooting and authorities told them it was safe to reopen on Tuesday.

The police report shows Thompson had a relationship with the suspect. We’ve asked CMPD what that relationship was and if the victim has been arrested, they have not responded.