More Clouds, Breezy and Mild

Discussion:

We stay mild and dry through the first half of the week. Clouds increase late this evening into Wednesday ahead of our next weather system. A cold front will move through early Friday which will increase rain chances late Thursday into Friday morning. Cooler temperatures arrive behind the front for the weekend. Temperatures warm once again next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: More clouds, mild and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: S/SW 5-15. G: 20. Late evening PM isolated showers.

Thursday: Our warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Showers increase in the evening and overnight. Wind: S/SW 10-20. G:30

Friday: AM showers. PM clearing. Highs in the low 60s.

Weekend: Dry and slightly cooler. Highs on Saturday top out in the low 50s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the two with highs near 60.

Notes:

Strong storms are possible to our west as the cold front moves across the country over the next couple of days. Right now we are not under a threat. IF we get put under one, it will be a low risk.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Kaitlin