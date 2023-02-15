CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big South Education Day Coordinator Raukell Robinson shares more about The 2023 US Army ROTC Big South High School Education Day.

BSHSED is Thursday, March 2 at the BOplex in Charlotte, N.C., from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Students in attendance will include high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and surrounding areas, and the day concludes with free admittance to the Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal game at 11:30 am.

The 2023 US Army ROTC Big South High School Education Day provides students the opportunity to learn more about the importance of furthering their education and to explore and discover the exciting programs and experiences Big South colleges and universities have to offer.

Attendees will hear from speakers and sponsors during an opening program, followed by the opportunity to meet in person with recruiters and representatives from the Big South’s 10 member institutions located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and learn about preparing for college as well as gain knowledge on the collegiate experience during a special college fair as part of the festivities.