Gardner-Webb Men’s Basketball Coach Talks Preps Ahead of The Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Tim Craft and his players are ready to hit the court for the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Championship.

The team lost in the Semifinals to No. 2 seed Winthrop in the 2022 Tournament but they’re looking at the bright side

“It’s one of the most exciting college sporting events you can find anywhere because only one team gets to go to the NCAA tournament from the league”, says Craft.

The team is tied for third in the Big South at 10-5 and has clinched a bye into the Quarterfinals as a Top 6 seed in the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Championship.

Their 1st game will be Friday, March 3 at Bojangles Coliseum.

Coach Craft is just one of the five head coaches in league history with 100 Big South wins (currently at 102 – 5th all-time).

He led Gardner-Webb to the 2019 Big South Championship and NCAA Tournament & won the Big South Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

Learn more about the Big South tournament and get tickets here.