Gardner-Webb Women’s Basketball Coach Talks Big Win over Winthrop and Excitement Ahead of Big South Championships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gardner-Webb Women’s Basketball head coach, Alex Simmons and her team are feeling confident heading into the Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs clinched the outright regular-season title Wednesday night after a 68-56 win over Winthrop.

Last year, Gardner-Webb lost in the Semifinals to No. 1 Campbell in the 2022 Tournament at Bojangles Coliseum so Coach Simmons says they’re feeling excited and confident this year and hoping for a different outcome.

The lady bulldogs will be the No. 1 seed in the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship. The tournament tips off March 1.

Gardner-Webb’s 1st game will be Thursday, March 2 at 11:30am vs. Winner of 8/9 Seed (Education Day game)

Coach Simmons played at Tennessee for legendary coach Pat Summitt, and won two National Championships (2007, 2008).

Learn more about the Big South tournament and get tickets here.