Brief Cool Down Ahead Of Big Time Warm Up

Alerts:

Wind Advisories in effect until 4 am Saturday across the High Country.

Discussion:

Temperatures cool in wake of the cold front with lows returning to freezing overnight. We will stay dry through the weekend with more clouds rolling in on Sunday. Temperatures warm once again next week with 80° on the board. Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies with temperatures falling below freezing

Saturday: Freezing morning. Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. Highs near 60.

Next Week: Temperatures warm through the week with highs topping out near 80 degrees on Wednesday.