Big Time Warm-Up On The Way

Headlines:

– A very warm week ahead across the Carolinas

– Record highs likely this week

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Widely scattered showers are possible, but this will likely stay north of I-40.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: This will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s. I am forecasting 83 degrees right now. IF we make it to 83 this will be a record high for February 23 and an all-time record for the month of February. We have hit 82 three times in the month of February, but never 83. Skies will be partly cloudy with a breeze.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 70.

Have a wonderful week ahead!

Kaitlin

