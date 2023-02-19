Big Time Warm-Up On The Way

Headlines:
– A very warm week ahead across the Carolinas
– Record highs likely this week
– Not much rain this week, but more clouds
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Widely scattered showers are possible, but this will likely stay north of I-40.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: This will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s. I am forecasting 83 degrees right now. IF we make it to 83 this will be a record high for February 23 and an all-time record for the month of February. We have hit 82 three times in the month of February, but never 83. Skies will be partly cloudy with a breeze.
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 70.
Have a wonderful week ahead!
Kaitlin