Family Claims Chick-Fil-A Employee Used Racist Slur On Receipt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is taking legal action against Chick-Fil-A after an employee put a racial slur on their receipt.

The fast food chain is saying it’s a misspelling of the customer’s name. The mother of the 19-year-old this happened to says that’s a mistake that should never be made.

Chick-Fil-A on Corning Place in northwest Charlotte was Nyiashia Jackson’s favorite place to eat. After her most recent meal, it’s unlikely she will ever dine there again.

“I was just in shock. I literally parked right there, I couldn’t eat the food,” said Nyiashia Jackson as she looked over to the Chick-Fil-A parking lot.

The 19-year-old was appalled by what she found when she picked up her food. The name on that receipt wasn’t Nyiashia’s. It was the “N-word” spelled with one G.

“A young lady who took her order asked her name. She told them her name was Nyiashia and she put on her ticket (n-word),” said Nyiashia’s mother April Jackson.

In a statement, Chick-Fil-A Inc. writes: “It is Chick-fil-A, Inc.’s expectation that guests at all Chick-fil-A restaurants are treated with honor, dignity, and respect. The Operator/Owner of Chick-fil-A Mountain Island has thoroughly investigated and tried to connect with the customer to better understand her experience and apologize for the situation. Though we understand this to be a misspelling of the customer’s name, that does not negate the impact or experience had by our guests. The Operator has started additional training at his restaurant to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize for the harm caused by this incident.”

“I want the employee to be fired,” said April Jackson.

Chick-Fil-A says they have tried to contact Jackson several times to apologize. April Jackson acknowledged the company has tried to connect but, because Jackson is now in the process of suing Chick-Fil-A, she says can’t respond.