Warming Through Mid Week Ahead Of Weekend Cool Down

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and mild. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us stay dry. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy: S/SW 10-20.

Thursday: This will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s. I am forecasting 83 degrees right now. IF we make it to 83 this will be a record high for February 23rd and an all-time record for the month of February. We have hit 82 twice in the month of February, but never 83. Skies will be partly cloudy with a breeze. The record for 2/23 is 79 degrees which was set in 2018.

Friday: Partly sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Scattered to numerous showers and much cooler. Highs only near 50.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin