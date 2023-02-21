Winthrop’s Lady Eagles Preparing For The Big South Championships

After an injury bug hit the team this season, the Winthrop’s Women’s Basketball Team is staying strong and preparing for the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Championships.

Despite having a short bench, Head Coach, Semeka Randall Lay, says her team has been giving everything they got.

“I’m just super proud of the effort and them staying locked in and focused during this time”, says Coach Lay.

Her advice to all student athletes: “stay the course, every second counts… enjoy this moment!”

The Big South tips off March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum.

Learn more about the tournament and get tickets here.