Habitat For Humanity Cabarrus County Brings Back Women Build

CABARRUS – The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County (Habitat Cabarrus) Women Build is back for 2023.

Aiesha, a mother of four, is finally getting the home of her dreams thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity. The build kicks off on the 22nd of February and with wrap un in June 2023, weather permitting.

Any woman (and not excluding men) is invited to join the team to volunteer. No experience is necessary. To help this family build a forever home, click here.