Record Highs & Lows Likely Thursday

Forecast:

Tonight: Very warm with lows in the mid 60s! Breezy with winds out of the SW 10-20 G:30.

Thursday: This will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s. I am forecasting 82 degrees right now. IF we make it to 83 this will be a record high for February 23rd and an all-time record for the month of February. We have hit 82 twice in the month of February. Skies will be partly cloudy with a breeze. The record for 2/23 is 79 degrees which was set in 2018.

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the upper 60s near 70.

Saturday: Scattered to numerous showers and much cooler. Highs only near 50.

Sunday: The cool down was brief – we return to the upper 60s on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies.