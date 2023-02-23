Healthy Headlines: Rare Disease Day (Feb. 28) And Trigeminal Neuralgia

CHARLOTTE, NC — Rare Disease Day is coming up next week – on February 28.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, we learn about a rare neurological condition called trigeminal neuralgia. Here to talk about it is Dr. Megan Donnelly, a headache specialist and women’s neurologist at Novant Health Neurology and Headache – SouthPark in Charlotte.

Watch the full interview below: