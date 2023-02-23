Juvenile Accused of Making Threats Towards Hickory Public Schools

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police say they have identified the juvenile that is accused of making threats towards Hickory Public Schools.

On Monday, Hickory Public Schools received messages threatening violent acts. Each of the schools in the district were placed on lockdown while officers secured the campuses. It was determined there were no immediate threats to the school staff or students.

Authorities were able to issue a juvenile petition for Felony Communication of a Threat of Mass Violence on School Property. The juvenile is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and is expected to appear in Catawba County District Court on Friday.

The name of the juvenile is not being released due to age. This case remains under investigation.