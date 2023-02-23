Mooresville Man Arrested After Drug Investigation At The Osprey At Lake Norman Apartments

1/2 Moore Seizure – Evidence

2/2 Tyler Cayse Moore



MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Police say they seized over 21 pounds of marijuana, which included THC vape cartridges, resin and edibles, two handguns, and $4,000 cash from an apartment at The Osprey at Lake Norman Apartments.

Police say they received complaints of illegal drug activity in the area and an investigation led to a search warrant being executed at an apartment on Langtree Shore Drive.

The resident of the apartment, 26-year-old Tyler Moore, was arrested on February 22nd and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell/use a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.