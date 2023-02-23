Suspect Arrested After 17-Year-Old Is Shot To Death Near Freedom Drive

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect involved in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old.

According to a police report, officers found the injured teen identified as Jayden Blackmon, suffering from gunshot wounds on Sunday, February 19th, at approximately 4 p.m. on Lynn Street near Freedom Drive.

First Responders transported Balckmon to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Charlotte Crime Scene Search responders along with several agencies conducted an investigation resulting in the arrest of a suspect on Thursday, February 23rd.

No other details at this time. Check back for updates.