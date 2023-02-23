Temperatures Fall Through Saturday

Records Broken Today:

Low: 66 degrees

– Warmest low temperature for 2/23 was broken. Previous record was 59, set in 2018.

– Warmest low temperature ever recorded in February was broken. Previous record warm low was 62 in 2018.

– New record high for 2/23. We hit 80 which bets the previous record of 79 set in 2018.

Tonight: A thin line of showers is moving through the foothills now. This line will bring widely scattered showers to the piedmont this evening. It will be another mild night with lows near 60.

Friday: Isolated showers are possible during the day with rain increasing late in the evening / overnight. It will be cooler than the last few days with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Carolina wedge builds in. It will be much cooler with highs only near 50. Rain will be numerous through the morning. A light drizzle will likely stick around through the afternoon.

Sunday: The cool down was brief – we return to the upper 60s on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great evening!