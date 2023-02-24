Uptown Road Closures for Charlotte FC Season Opener
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte FC is hosting their season opener February 25th, creating plenty of road closures in Uptown. Here’s what you need to know:
The kick off event will take place from 4pm to 8pm.
The following streets will be closed starting at 11am and will reopen at 11pm:
- Mint St. from Morehead St to Graham St.
- Graham St. from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Mint St.
- Brooklyn Village Ave. from Church St. to Mint St.
10,000 people are expected to attend.