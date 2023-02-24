Uptown Road Closures for Charlotte FC Season Opener

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte FC is hosting their season opener February 25th, creating plenty of road closures in Uptown. Here’s what you need to know:

The kick off event will take place from 4pm to 8pm.

The following streets will be closed starting at 11am and will reopen at 11pm:

Mint St. from Morehead St to Graham St.

Graham St. from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Mint St.

Brooklyn Village Ave. from Church St. to Mint St.

10,000 people are expected to attend.