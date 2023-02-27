Charlotte City Council Approves Construction On Congested Rea Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Relief is on the way for drivers in south Charlotte. City council voted Monday night to widen Rea Rd around the Stone Crest shopping center.

“It’s busy. It’s stressful sometimes. You never know how long it’s going to take,” said Sadie Young.

Briana Moore works at Dolce Lusso Salon and Spa located inside Stone Crest shopping center.

“Honestly, getting to the bank which is 7 minutes down the road has taken me 30 minutes to get down the road sometimes.

So, that’s a little bit insane to me,” explained Moore.

Moore says the terrible traffic causes clients to be late for appointments.

“I always tell people. Hey I have a lot of people stuck in traffic, so please be aware of that one coming to your appointments,” Moore said.

Charlotte City Council voted to allocate nearly $14,000,000 to add lanes on Rea Road stretching from 485 Outer Loop Ramp to Williams Pond Lane.

Nearly half of the money will come from a state grant Charlotte is eligible for because of the I-485 Express Lanes. The rest is city funding.

The project will also add left and right turn lanes at Piper Station and Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Construction isn’t expected to begin until 2026.