Senior Citizens Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

BOWLING GREEN, KY– A group of senior citizens at Arcadia Senior Living are going viral after they made a TikTok video of them recreating Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance. You can see they are rocking out with her hit song, “Rude Boy”.The women dressed up in white outfits with the lady playing Rihanna slipping on something red. The video has received more than 21 million views. The facility’s TikTok account has more nearly 60 thousand followers.