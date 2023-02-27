Warm Week With Late Week Rain & Storm Chances

Alerts:
– Wind Advisory in effect for the mountains until 8 pm
– High Wind Warning goes into effect at 8 pm across the mountains
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated showers. Windy evening with wind gusts peaking around 8 pm in the Piedmont. Winds will weaken and skies will start to clear late evening – overnight. Lows: Low 50s.
Tuesday: Record high for the day is 80 degrees which was set in 1948. I am forecasting a high of 79. Skies will be mostly sunny with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers increase overnight into Thursday.
Thursday: Rain likely with highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Another round of rain likely. Watching for possible strong to severe storms.
Weekend: Dry and nice with highs in the low 60s.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin