CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — Shots were fired outside of Macy’s at Northlake Mall Tuesday evening. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a fight broke out that escalated to gunfire. CMPD is also saying no one was struck and there are no injuries to report.

Shots Fired Investigation https://t.co/9ji5GL30Z0 — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 1, 2023

No further information has been released, but we will continue to update you.