Clouds Increase Wednesday Ahead Of Late Week Rain

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s, near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. PM increasing clouds. Isolated PM showers are possible, but rain will increase overnight into Thursday.

Thursday: Rain likely with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.

Friday: Another round of rain likely. Watching for possible strong to severe storms.

Weekend: Dry and nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin