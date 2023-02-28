Clouds Increase Wednesday Ahead Of Late Week Rain
Several rounds of rain expected Thursday and Friday
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s, near 50.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. PM increasing clouds. Isolated PM showers are possible, but rain will increase overnight into Thursday.
Thursday: Rain likely with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Friday: Another round of rain likely. Watching for possible strong to severe storms.
Weekend: Dry and nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
