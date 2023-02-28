More Potential Record Breakers to End the Month

AM Headlines:

High Wind Warning for Ashe, Avery and Watauga Co until 9am W 25-35 mph with Gusts up to 60 mph

Wind Advisory for Burke and Caldwell Mountains until 9am SW 20-30 mph with Gusts up to 50 mph

Near Record breaking temps today Highs will reach near 80 Record 78 (1948, 1962, 2011)

Warm and pleasant through Wednesday afternoon

Unsettled Wednesday PM – Friday

Severe Threat Possible Friday Conditions continue to look favorable for damaging winds, tornadoes and even hail

Discussion:

Cold front has stalled across the region this morning with temps in the 60s for much of the area. This means temps will likely be taking off today with more record highs possible. The record is 78 and highs will be near 80. High Wind Warning continues for the mountains this morning. A nearly 70 mph gust was clocked in out of Jefferson after midnight. Winds will slowly die down through the afternoon. Warm through Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will begin to fill in ahead of a series of disturbances plagueing the region late week. A few rumbles are possible Wednesday night with ongoing rain Thursday. Friday is the day to watch. Severe setup remains favorable with damaging wind, tornadoes and even hail a possibility. A line of thunderstorms will likely develop ahead of the cold front Friday afternoon through the early evening. Seasonable highs and drier air moves in for the weekend with temps settling back into the 60s.