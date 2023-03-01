13-Year-Old Killed In I-485 Crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday evening on I-485.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on the 485 outer loop near Moores Chapel Road in west Charlotte around 5:50PM.

NCSHP is reporting a tractor trailer was stopped in the exit lane at exit 10B to get on I-85 due to heavy traffic.

The van the 13-year-old was a passenger in, collided with the back of the tractor trailer then crossed over all lanes and hit a pick up truck.

She died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the van was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.