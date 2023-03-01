Black Wednesday Launches She’s Giving Campaign During Women’s History Month

1/11

CHARLOTTE, NC – Local Marketing and PR agency Black Wednesday launches the “She’s Giving” campaign with the hopes of inspiring Charlotteans to activate in support of women for women’s history month.

More info: www.blackwednesday.co/whm.

The multifaceted campaign spans across websites, guerrilla marketing efforts, social media, t-shirts and partnerships with local businesses to create meaningful action. Named after the trending phrase, “It’s giving,” which has become wildly popular across the world wide web as a descriptor for how something feels, BW has borrowed the phrase to clarify what the campaign is about which is giving all sorts of things: information, friendship, love, action, t-shirts, inspiration and beyond.

A key component of the campaign is the mass purchase of tampons which will be split up in two ways: as a donation to Flo Charlotte, a local nonprofit with a mission to provide hygiene supplies to adults and teens who may lack access, and as a kickstarter gift to 250+ local businesses across the city to be placed in their women’s bathrooms. BW is also asking for the businesses’ commitment to continue to keep tampons stocked in their ladies’ rooms beyond the campaign.

“You’re already feeling awful and then find yourself needing a tampon in a public restroom. Talk about being vulnerable and really having a ruined day. I’ve always believed tampons should be free in every public restroom and continue to find that businesses rarely provide them. What better way to challenge people than by giving them their first batch,” said Corri Smith, Founder of Black Wednesday. “Yes, the focal point here is women, but our campaign is intended to be totally inclusive, including gender fluid and trans women, whoever identifies as a woman or cares about women at all.”

Another important part of the campaign is a t-shirt duo, available for purchase in an online shop provided by screen printing partner Inkfinity. A departure from the brand colors of black and white, one shirt is black with purple, the other a dusty lavender with black print. The hero of the campaign? A BW riff on a classic tattoo lady with rainbow hair, who symbolizes the bold woman in all of us. The idea for the tees is that they are approachably priced (two for $40) and people are encouraged to buy a pair: one shirt to keep and one to give to a woman who’s touched them. T-shirts can be ordered here: https://inkfinityprinting.com/ pages/bw.

“The overturning of Roe V. Wade last year left a nauseating knot in our stomachs and we can only do what we can do, which is to stay positive and encourage people to ACT within whatever capacity they are able,” said Cassie Edmiston, Black Wednesday’s Marketing Manager. “Our incredible team has put together a campaign full of resources, information, inspiration, businesses to support, phone numbers to call, and more. Our hope is that this campaign will encourage people to reflect and offer gratitude to the supportive people in their life.”

To learn more about the full campaign, visit the campaign site at: or find BW on Instagram at @blackwedco.