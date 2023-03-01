Hercules Tires Big South Tournament Tips Off Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Tickets for the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships are on sale and can be purchased exclusively through Big South member school ticket offices, through the Bojangles Coliseum box office, and Ticketmaster. Full Tournament ticket books are available for $100 and cover all 18 games. Courtside VIP single-game tickets ($75) and full Courtside-seat Tournament books ($600 for either men’s or women’s, or $1200 for both) can also be purchased.

Group packages are available and feature blocks of 10-24 tickets for $17 per ticket, and groups of 25+ costing $15 per ticket. Big South schools have an allotted number of floor seats to sell directly to their fans.

All-session tickets cost $20 for Wednesday-through-Friday game days, $20 for each semifinal session on Saturday, and $20 for each championship game on Sunday.