Rain Arrives Overnight – Strong Storms Possible Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated evening showers. Showers increase overnight with pockets of heavy rain. Low temperatures near 60. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday: The first round of rain will arrive overnight/very early in the morning. Rain will likely be scattered through the day Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but nothing severe is expected. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Another unsettled day, but this time there is a risk for PM isolated strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds being the primary threat. It will be a windy day even outside of thunderstorms. Wind: S 15-25 G: 35.

Friday Severe Weather Threat Notes:

The more rain during the day the better. Rain during the day will help keep our atmosphere a bit more stable

The more sunshine we see, the more unstable our atmosphere will be. Meaning a higher severe weather threat is possible.

Timing is everything with this front – the line of showers and storms could weaken if the system moves through later in the evening.

Weekend: Dry and nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin