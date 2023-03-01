Woman Succumbs To Injuries After House Fire in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Investigators are working to find out what caused a deadly house fire in Lincoln County.

On Tuesday, at 5:20 p.m., fire officials responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Fox Creek Trail. While workng to extinguish the fire, deputies learned there was a 65-year-old woman inside the home. Crews worked to remove the woman and and she was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman died from her injuries.

At this time, authorities have not released the name of the victim or how she died.

