Charlotte Fire’s Camp Ignite Teaches Young Women New Skills, Confidence & Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire’s free Camp Ignite is empowering young women by helping them build their self-confidence and challenging their comfort zones through learning new skills and leadership techniques.

The women will stay at the fire training academy and train alongside professional female firefighters and take on challenges like ladders, rappelling and more!

This hands-on camp is not just for females interested in firefighting, everyone is welcome!

Engineer and Camp Director, Venessa Roy and Firefighter and Registration Chair, Michelle Jordan stopped by Rising to talk about Camp Ignite and opportunities for you to get involved.

Monetary donations for Camp Ignite can be received through the Charlotte Regional Fire Foundation, EIN: 26-4054448. Funds should be earmarked for Camp Ignite.

Learn more on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Registration opens next week.

Contact Michelle Jordan at Michelle.Jordan@charlottenc.gov