First Round Recap Of Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — March Madness is officially underway in the Queen City. The 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships tipped off at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday.

Bahakel Sports reporter Kelli Bartik recaps the first round action.

**NOTE: Video of the late men’s game between Campbell and Presbyterian was not included in Kelli Bartik’s live report due to time and broadcast rights restrictions. Campbell won the game 68-63, click here for video recap.

WOMEN’S BRACKET BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

#8 UNC Asheville 59, #9 Winthrop 58

#7 USC Upstate 65, #10 Charleston Southern 48

MEN’S BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1