CHARLOTTE, NC — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are now recommending people get screened for it earlier.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Elexander Atkinson, a family medicine doctor at Novant Health, discusses Colorectal Cancer and raises awareness.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: