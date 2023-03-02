Isolated Severe Storms Possible Friday

Forecast:
Tonight: Scattered to numerous showers continue through the evening into the overnight hours. Lows: Upper 50s.
Friday: It will be WINDY. Even outside of thunderstorms winds could gust up to 50 mph in Charlotte. See notes below:
Friday Severe Weather Threat Notes:
- Damaging winds will be the primary threat
- Isolated tornadoes are possible, but the threat is low
- It will be windy even outside of thunderstorms
- Power outages are possible
- The greatest severe weather threat will be west of I-77
- Timing: 5 pm – 9 pm
Weekend: Dry and nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin