Isolated Severe Storms Possible Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered to numerous showers continue through the evening into the overnight hours. Lows: Upper 50s.

Friday: It will be WINDY. Even outside of thunderstorms winds could gust up to 50 mph in Charlotte. See notes below:

Friday Severe Weather Threat Notes:

Damaging winds will be the primary threat

Isolated tornadoes are possible, but the threat is low

It will be windy even outside of thunderstorms

Power outages are possible

The greatest severe weather threat will be west of I-77

Timing: 5 pm – 9 pm

Weekend: Dry and nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin