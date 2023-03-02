Isolated Severe Storms Possible Friday

Have at least two ways to receive warnings Friday PM
Kaitlin Wright,

Forecast:
Tonight: Scattered to numerous showers continue through the evening into the overnight hours. Lows: Upper 50s.

Friday: It will be WINDY. Even outside of thunderstorms winds could gust up to 50 mph in Charlotte. See notes below:

Friday Severe Weather Threat Notes:

  • Damaging winds will be the primary threat
  • Isolated tornadoes are possible, but the threat is low
  • It will be windy even outside of thunderstorms
  • Power outages are possible
  • The greatest severe weather threat will be west of I-77
  • Timing: 5 pm – 9 pm

Weekend: Dry and nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin