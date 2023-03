Tonight: Skies clear overnight with lows near 50.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: NW 5-15 G: 20.

Sunday: Sunny and nice! Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny and spring-like. Highs near 70.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Late Next Week: Winter makes a comeback! Below average temperatures return late next week into the weekend.