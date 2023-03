BELMONT, N.C. – Belmont Police are searching for 12-year-old Leydi Cardona. She was last seen speaking with an adult man in a grey car Friday morning at approximately 7:30.

She was in the area of Greenway Circle and may have been wearing ripped blue jeans, and a teal long sleeve shirt. Greenway Circle is about a mile and a half east of Stowe Park.

If you have any information about where Leydi is, please call Belmont Police at (704)825-3792.