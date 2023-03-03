CMPD Searching For Missing Teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Leana Lang.

The call for service came in at 11:21 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023. Ms. Lang was last seen leaving Olympic High School.

Ms. Lang wears braids in her hair or sometimes in natural hairstyles.

Recent information has caused family members to become concerned for her safety and are seeking information on her whereabouts.

Anyone who sees or has information about Ms. Lang is asked to call 911 immediately.

Leana Lang

Black, Female, Age: 16

Height: 5’6″, Weight: 120 pounds

Hair: braids or natural hair style Eyes: Brown

Clothing Description: Unknown

Last Seen: Olymipic High School