Former Lake Norman High School Coach Facing Additional Indecent Liberties Charges

UPDATE: (03/03/2023)

Officials say a former softball coach is facing more charges after an investigation revealed there were other victims.

Thomas Strahan was charged with felony indecent liberties in May 2022 after he was accused of sending a student a voicemail talking about a sexual act. The Lake Norman High School SRO notified the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office about the allegations and an investigation was conducted.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the investigation, other juvenile victims were identified and it was determined that Strahan had committed crimes with other juvenile athletes.

On Wednesday, March 1, Strahan was arrested in Mecklenburg County and charged with six counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. He currently remains behind bars.

___________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY: (05/18/22)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Thomas Strahan of Cornelius, N.C. was released from his duty as head softball coach at Lake Norman High School after being arrested Wednesday, officials say.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office charged Strahan with one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

School officials say Strahan has served as a softball coach at LNHS since June of 2017.

Strahan does not teach in the Iredell-Statesville Schools and has never served in any other capacity in the district, according to a news release.

CMS officials say he also worked at West Mecklenburg High School as a PE teacher, but was suspended with pay effective May 18th.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.