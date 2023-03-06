Man Stabbed in Abdomen on Rock Hill Bus, Suspect in Custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police say they have made an arrest after a man was stabbed on a city bus.

The Rock Hill Police Department says on Friday around 6:35 p.m., they responded to Piedmont Medical Center in regards to a 25-year-old man who was in surgery for stab wounds to his abdomen.

According to officials, they were informed the stabbing happened on a bus and that the suspect, 70-year-old William Agurs, was last seen walking in the area after exiting the bus. Police say they found Agurs on Frank Gaston Boulevard and was immediately taken into custody.

Detectives say when they found Agurs, he had blood on his clothes and hands and he was also in possession of knife believed to be used during the stabbing.

Witnesses told police that the stabbing happened on the bus and seemed unproved and that the victim and suspect might have had an argument earlier.

Agurs was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The victim remains in critical condition.