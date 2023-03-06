Talk, Truth, Tea: Chris Rock Claps Back At Will Smith In Netflix Comedy Special

HOLLYWOOD, N.C.– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, Chris Rock gets the last laugh over the slap at the 2022 Oscars. Rock addressed the incident in his live Netflix comedy special over the weekend, Rock claimed that Jada Pinkett Smith was the bigger cause of Smith’s problems. He also said that people who say words hurt have never been punched in the face. The live special was the very first time Netflix has done that kind of special.

The royal family may be on the outs with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but King Charles III is still inviting the couple to the coronation on May 6th. The invite comes after reports that the King Charles is making the couple vacate Frogmore Cottage, their London home. But if they decided to accept the coronation invitation, Buckingham Palace says the Duke and Duchess will be allowed to stay at the home during their visit. There is no word yet on whether the couple plans to RSVP.