York Middle School Teacher Charged with Assault and Battery

YORK, S.C. — York Police Department detectives have charged a former York School District One teacher with misdemeanor assault and battery on a student.

The alleged incident occurred at York Middle School.

According to police records, a 13-year-old student told authorities on March 02, he was play slapping with another student while they were lined up in class. The student then said that his teacher, identified as 32-year-old Mary Katherine Long, told them to stop, but the student and the other student kept going. The student then said Long slapped him.

A press release from York Police Department says “The student in this case reached out to York Middle School officials on the day of the incident to share what happened between him and Long in the classroom,” Lt. Kevin Hoffman said. “Our investigation in coordination with the juvenile’s parents and the York School District, revealed that an assault upon the juvenile was committed.”

Long turned herself in to authorities on Monday. She was charged with assault and battery third degree in this case. Her next court date is later in March.

York School District One officials sent the below statement.

“York County School District 1 and its Board of Trustees value transparency and keeping our stakeholders updated on pressing matters, especially those involving our students. On March 2, 2023, it was reported to District administration that a teacher at York Middle School was alleged to have had inappropriate physical contact with a student in the classroom that runs counter to the District’s Board Policies and the expectations we have for our staff. As a result and pending the District’s further investigation, the teacher was placed on administrative leave. As of March 3, 2023, the teacher is no longer employed with the District.

Local law enforcement officials were notified, and the District is cooperating with York Police Department in all aspects. The District takes seriously that matter and desires to move forward in a positive direction; it will not provide further comment on any specific students to ensure their privacy rights are protected.

Situations involving our students and staff are important. It is our expectation that our staff and students follow our Board Policies and administrative procedures at all times, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we educate each of our students and provide the most successful learning environment for them.”