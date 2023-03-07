Charlotte Checkers To Host 90s Night This Saturday | Exclusive Merchandise PHOTOS

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Are you ready for a night of hockey, nostalgic music, and a chance to buy exclusive retro gear?

The Checkers are hosting their 90s night this Saturday, March 11, where they will wear throwback jerseys.

These jerseys will be available in an online auction on game day and available for pickup immediately following. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of York County in addition to the Checkers Charitable Foundation.

The team is also offering 90s-themed merchandise, including a crewneck sweater that can be purchased with a game ticket for just $45 total. The sweaters will also be available at the team’s merchandise stand while supplies last, as well as a t-shirt featuring the same design. There is also another t-shirt featuring the same 90s logo used on the jersey and other novelty items.

The evening will also include live music from the 90s cover band, Gump Fiction. Join them at the coliseum’s front entrance at 5 p.m. and again in Bojangles Coliseum’s Red Line Club restaurant following the game.

The game against the Bridgeport Islanders begins at 6 PM, with doors opening at 5 PM.