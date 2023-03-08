Another Dry Day Ahead Of Increasing Rain Chances

Discussion:

The area of high pressure in control now will give way to a cold front on Friday. Rain chances will increase overnight Thursday into early Friday. Another high pressure will build in through the second half of Friday and into the first half of the weekend. Another system will increase rain chances on Sunday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 60s. Clouds increase later in the evening. Rain increases overnight into early Friday.

Friday: AM showers. Clouds decrease late afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: A beautiful start to the weekend with sunny skies. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: PM rain likely. Cooler and cloudy. Highs near 50.

Have a great rest of the week!

Kaitlin